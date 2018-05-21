Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives GCTP President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chairman of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Member of Federal National Council of the United Arab Emirates, President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Jarwan, Kazinform cites the Senate's press service.

Mr. Tokayev underlined the high pace of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the United Arab Emirates crucially boosted by the trusting relationships between the heads of state of the two countries.

The Senate Speaker told the high-profile guest about the implementation of President Nursultan Nazarbayev's initiative to hold Congresses of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions. "The forum attended by religious leaders, heads of state and major international organizations, famous politicians, provides a unique platform for finding solutions to global challenges, strengthening the principles of tolerance and mutual understanding," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized.



Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Jarwan informed of the launch of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace aimed at strengthening mutual understanding between representatives of world religions, promoting regional and international stability.

The head of the upper house of the Kazakh Parliament welcomed the establishment of the Council, the mission of which correlates with Kazakhstan's initiatives of interreligious dialogue. According to Tokayev, the Congress Secretariat and the Global Council could establish partnership relations to promote and strengthen interreligious dialogue, mutual tolerance, peace, and security. The Emirati MP agreed with that proposal, calling it promising.

Mr. Tokayev invited Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Jarwan to take part in the 6th Congress of Religious Leaders to be held in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, in October.