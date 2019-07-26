  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives Mayor of Nur-Sultan

    15:42, 26 July 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has received today the Mayor of the city of Nur-Sultan, Altay Kulginov, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

    ThePresident of Kazakhstan was informed of the socio-economic development of thecapital city in the first half of 2019.

    Kassym-JomartTokayev entrusted Altay Kulginov with several tasks to ramp up construction ofurban facilities, build affordable housing, and to step up work on attractinginvestment and creating new jobs, and improving the well-being of needyfamilies.

    Tags:
    President of Kazakhstan Nur-Sultan President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!