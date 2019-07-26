Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives Mayor of Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has received today the Mayor of the city of Nur-Sultan, Altay Kulginov, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

ThePresident of Kazakhstan was informed of the socio-economic development of thecapital city in the first half of 2019.

Kassym-JomartTokayev entrusted Altay Kulginov with several tasks to ramp up construction ofurban facilities, build affordable housing, and to step up work on attractinginvestment and creating new jobs, and improving the well-being of needyfamilies.