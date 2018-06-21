Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives Swiss Ambassador

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chairman of the Kazakh Senate Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Ambassador of the Swiss Confederation Urs Schmid, the Senate press service reported.

Mr. Tokayev highlighted the progressive development of bilateral relations between Kazakhstan and Switzerland. He mentioned that the country is a key trade, investment and foreign policy partner of Kazakhstan in Europe. The Senate Speaker spoke in praise of the dynamics of the inter-parliamentary dialogue, where a constructive role is played by the friendship groups created within the legislative bodies of the two countries. The MPs of Kazakhstan and Switzerland successfully cooperate within the framework of international parliamentary organizations, including the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly.

The Ambassador informed of the upcoming visit of a trade and investment delegation led by Swiss Economics Minister Johann Schneider-Ammann on July 9-12 to discuss and consider specific issues of economic cooperation. In Bern, this visit is of particular importance in view of Kazakhstan's role and place in Eurasia.