Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives Uzbek Parliament delegation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Senate Speaker, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, received the Deputy Chairman of the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Boriy Alikhonov, the Senate press service reports.

The Speaker of the Senate thanked the Uzbek side for the cordial reception of the Kazakh Parliament delegation during the September visit to Tashkent and Samarkand. The visit, as Mr. Tokayev noted, was productive in terms of strengthening the inter-parliamentary dialogue and broadening the bilateral cooperation in all spheres.

The Chair of the Senate called Uzbekistan an important strategic partner of Kazakhstan in Central Asia, underlining the contribution of presidents Nursultan Nazarbayev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev to strengthening friendly relations between our countries. "Successful economic development, stability, and security in the entire Central Asian region largely depend on close cooperation and coordinated efforts of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

In turn, Mr. Alikhonov highly appreciated the progressive development of the bilateral relations in various areas. He believes that the parliaments play a crucial role in implementing the arrangements reached by the heads of state.