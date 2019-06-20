Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receiving congratulatory letters and telegrams

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is receiving letters and telegrams of congratulations on his election as the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

President of Montenegro Milo Djukanovic in his congratulatory message expressed hope for productive cooperation between the countries.

"Montenegro intends to strengthen bilateral cooperation with Kazakhstan in the fields of mutual interest. I am sure that high-level political dialogue will give momentum to relations between the two states. I hope to see you soon," the telegram reads.

Warmly congratulating Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his victory in the election, President of the State of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas wished him success in achieving the goals set for the development and further progress of Kazakhstan.



"I am confident that in the period of your mandate, close relations between Palestine and Kazakhstan will strengthen in the interests of our peoples," Mahmoud Abbas writes.



Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill also congratulated the President of Kazakhstan on the landslide victory and expressed hope for the development of fruitful interaction between government agencies and the dioceses of the Russian Orthodox Church in Kazakhstan.



"I am certain that cooperation in the spiritual-cultural, social, and educational spheres will continue to contribute to the creation of a peaceful and prosperous life in the country," the telegram reads.



Achim Steiner, Administrator of the United Nations Development Programme, said that UNDP aims at fruitful cooperation with Kazakhstan.

"I believe that under your leadership, Kazakhstan will continue to stand up the universal values of pluralism and human rights. I assure you of our unfailing commitment to cooperating closely with you and your Government," the letter of congratulations reads.



Mircea Ciopraga, Secretary General of the Permanent Secretariat of the Intergovernmental Commission of TRACECA, and Francis Gurry, Director General of the World Intellectual Property Organization, also extended their congratulations to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.