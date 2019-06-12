Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receiving new congratulatory letters

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received new letters and telegrams of congratulations on his election as the President of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

Extending his greetings, President of the Republic of Korea Moon Jae-in expressed confidence in strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries, and also invited the Head of State to pay a visit to Seoul.



"At a time convenient to both sides, I am ready to meet with you again in Seoul and continue our constructive dialogue on the development of cooperation between the two countries," the telegram reads.



The President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Hassan Rouhani, wished success to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and prosperity to the people of Kazakhstan, and also expressed confidence in deepening the multifaceted interaction between the two countries.



Prime Minister of Luxembourg Xavier Bettel expressed his respect for the President of Kazakhstan and wished him success in his work.

"I am pleased to have the opportunity to continue cooperation with you in developing friendly relations between Kazakhstan and Luxembourg," the congratulatory message reads.



President of Lithuania Dalia Grybauskaitė in her congratulatory letter expressed confidence that the friendly relations, mutual dialogue between Lithuania and Kazakhstan will continue, and the level of bilateral interaction within the European Union will be maintained.



"This will open up new opportunities for economic growth in our countries, improvement of the two peoples' well-being, and further expansion of cooperation," the telegram reads.



Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Tigran Sargsyan pointed out that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's decisive victory lays the groundwork for the further steady development of Kazakhstan as a modern and dynamic nation.



"I am confident that your personal involvement in the development of our integration association will make it possible for our Union to pursue the path of sustainability, determination, and turning into one of the world's most crucial economic actors," Tigran Sargsyan emphasized.



Besides, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received congratulations from Acting Secretary General of the CSTO Valery Semerikov, SCO Secretary General Vladimir Norov, Secretary General of the Turkic Council Bagdat Amreyev, Secretary General of TURKSOY Dyussen Kasseinov, Secretary General of the General Confederation of Trade Unions Vladimir Shcherbakov, and Chairman of the Management Committee of Gazprom Alexey Miller.