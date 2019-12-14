Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s portrait appears on the cover of French magazine

PARIS. KAZINFORM - A portrait of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev appeared on newsstands across France, Khabar 24 reports.

The first interview of Kazakhstan President to the French press, as well as a detailed overview of the modern life of our country appeared on sale. The magazine is available at newspaper stands across France, Switzerland, Belgium, Luxembourg, as well as French-speaking Africa.

The magazine is dedicated to country owing to the growing interest of readers in Kazakhstan.

«We dedicated the issue to Kazakhstan because we wanted to pay tribute to the First President Nursultan Nazarbayev, who succeeded in uniting the people around the construction of a new country and, of course, to pay attention to the new administration of President Tokayev, to present his view, his project for the development of the country and recall the important role that Kazakhstan plays in Eurasia and the world,» explained Laurent Taieb issuer of L'Essentiel Des Relations Internationales magazine.