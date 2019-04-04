Kassym-Jomart Tokayev says visit to Moscow ‘successful'

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - On Wednesday, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev paid his first foreign visit to Russia, Kazinform reports.

Tokayev tweeted that in Moscow the Kazakh and Russian side achieved specific agreements and he considered the visit ‘successful'.



It should be noted that President of Russia Vladimir Putin extended an invitation to Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to attend the 16th Russia-Kazakhstan Interregional Cooperation Forum scheduled to be held this November in Omsk.