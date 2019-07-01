Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sends condolence letter to Vladimir Putin

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a letter of condolences to President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, Kazinform has learned from the press service of Akorda.

The Head of State expressed his sincere condolences on the tragic death of people as a result of the floods in the Irkutsk Region.



"It is with the deepest sorrow that I learned the news of the destruction in the settlements and the people killed as a result of the floods in the Irkutsk Region. On behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on my own behalf, I hereby request that the words of condolence and sympathy be conveyed to the families and friends of the victims. I wish all those injured a speedy recovery," the telegram reads.



It was reported that an emergency was declared in Russia's Irkutsk Region.