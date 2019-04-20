Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sends condolences to Uzbek President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sent a telegram of condolences to his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

The Head of State extended his heartfelt condolences on the occasion of the tragic road accident in Zhambyl region which claimed lives of the citizens of Uzbekistan.



"On behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on my own behalf I condole with the families and loved ones of the victims. I wish speedy recovery to those injured," the telegram reads.



Earlier it was reported that 11 people were killed and 29 more were injured as a result of the road accident on the Almaty-Tashkent highway in Zhambyl region on Saturday morning.