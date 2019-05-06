Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sends telegram of condolences to Vladimir Putin

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sent a telegram of condolences to President of Russia Vladimir Putin following the tragedy which occurred at the Sheremetyevo Airport, the President's Twitter account reads.

"I have sent a telegram of condolences to President of Russia Vladimir Putin following the tragedy at Sheremetyevo Airport. We share the pain of loss with the victims' friends and families," the post reads.



As earlier reported, 41 passengers died in the plane crash at the Sheremetyevo Airport of Moscow.