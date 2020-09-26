  • kz
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a telegram of condolences to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky

    15:36, 26 September 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The President of Kazakhstan has expressed great regret over the death of military cadets as a result of the plane crash in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine, the Akorda press service reports.

    «Sharing the bitterness of irreparable loss, on behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and my own behalf, I express my sincere condolences to the families and close ones of the fallen cadets. I wish a speedy recovery to those injured and their return to their families,» the telegram says.


