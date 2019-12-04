Kassym-Jomart Tokayev set to pay official visit to Germany

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is set to pay an official visit to the Federal Republic of Germany on December 5-6, Kazinform reports.

President Tokayev’s Press Secretary Berik Uali shared the news via Facebook.

In Germany, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will hold talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel to discuss the state and prospects of the development of bilateral relations between Kazakhstan and Germany. The program of the visit also includes negotiations with Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and President of the Bundestag Wolfgang Schäuble.

Tokayev is expected to address German politicians and public figures, officials and members of the Germany-Central Asia Parliamentary Friendship Group, participate in the 28th session of the Berlin Eurasian Club and hold meetings with heads of German companies in Berlin on December 6.