Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signs decree on National Council of Public Confidence

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the Decree «On the approval of the provision and composition of the National Council of Public Confidence under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

The announcementon the establishment of the National Council came during the inaugurationceremony of President Tokayev on June 12, 2019.

During theceremony, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced his decision to establish theNational Council of Public Confidence. The first session of the NationalCouncil is expected to take place this August. Kazakhstani authorities mustkeep to the promises they give to people, he stressed.

The NationalCouncil will comprise President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Head ofthe Presidential Administration Krymbek Kusherbaydev, Advisor to the PresidentYerlan Karin, Majilis deputy Zhambyl Akhmetbekov, public figure Murat Abenov,political expert Daniyar Ashimbayev, Majilis deputy Daniya Yespayeva and manyothers.