Kassym-Jomart Tokayev suggests opening UN SDGs Centre in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today, at the meeting with the foreign diplomatic corps in Nur-Sultan, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev initiated to open the Centre for the UN Sustainable Development Goals in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«As the President of Kazakhstan, I addressed, for the first time, the UN General Assembly this year in New York. I met with the UN Secretary General and confirmed that Kazakhstan and the UN are reliable partners. 16 agencies of the UN are working in Kazakhstan to date. Now we suggest opening the Centre for the UN Sustainable Development Goals in Kazakhstan. We also call to provide support to the Central Asian countries and Afghanistan,» the Kazakh Leader said.

Besides, the Head of State called the global community to back the Universal Declaration on Building a Nuclear-Weapon-Free World.