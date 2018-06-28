Kassym-Jomart Tokayev summarizes Senate’s work over past session

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chairman of the Kazakh Senate Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has summed up today the Chamber's work in the third session of the 6th convocation, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the Parliament passed 84 laws during the past session. The members of the Senate submitted 101 requests to governmental authorities. The Senate standing committees conducted 23 visiting sessions, 14 roundtables, and 19 meetings where they discussed bills and the implementation of governmental programs.



"As part of parliamentary diplomacy, the senators are actively involved in promoting the Head of State's new initiatives to ensure international and regional security. During the international visits of the Senate delegation, special attention was given to the intensification of inter-parliamentary cooperation. We began the final third session in a renewed composition. I would like to mention that effectively using their life experience, our newly-joined colleagues, have made a worthy contribution to improving the law-making activities of the Chamber in the new parliamentary work," Mr. Tokayev said.

The Senate Speaker also pointed out that in the summer months, the senators will work in the regions to provide local residents with insights into the significance and objectives of the adopted laws and governmental programs.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also thanked the MPs for the productive work in the furtherance of the Head of State's tasks to ensure the comprehensive modernization of the country.