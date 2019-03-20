  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev takes office as President of Kazakhstan

    12:32, 20 March 2019
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has taken office as the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    After Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was sworn in during a joint meeting of the Chambers of the Parliament, Chairman of the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan Berik Imashev presented the Acting President of the Republic of Kazakhstan with the Presidential ID, Badge, Standard, as well as the Badge of Altyn Kyran ("The Badge of the Golden Eagle").

    "Kassym-Jomart Tokayev - the President of Kazakhstan," announced Nurlan Nigmatulin, the Speaker of the Majilis.

    Tags:
    President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!