Kassym-Jomart Tokayev takes office as President of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has taken office as the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

After Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was sworn in during a joint meeting of the Chambers of the Parliament, Chairman of the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan Berik Imashev presented the Acting President of the Republic of Kazakhstan with the Presidential ID, Badge, Standard, as well as the Badge of Altyn Kyran ("The Badge of the Golden Eagle").

"Kassym-Jomart Tokayev - the President of Kazakhstan," announced Nurlan Nigmatulin, the Speaker of the Majilis.