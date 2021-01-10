  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev takes vote in parliamentary elections

    11:39, 10 January 2021
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev cast his vote at the elections to the Majilis and Maslikhats of the Republic of Kazakhstan at polling station number 58, Kazinform reports.

    Polling station number 58 is located at the Palace of Schoolchildren in Nur-Sultan.

    Elections to the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, and Maslikhats of all levels started at 07:00 a.m. to last until 08:00 p.m.

    As earlier reported, five political parties are taking part in the elections to get seats in the Majilis, namely, the Auyl National and Democratic Party, Nur Otan Party, ADAL Political Party, Ak Zhol Democratic Party of Kazakhstan, People’s Party of Kazakhstan. All the parties were registered by the Central Election Commission. The parties nominated 312 candidates to the Majilis.


    Tags:
    Parliament President of Kazakhstan Elections in Kazakhstan Elections Political parties Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!