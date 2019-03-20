Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to be sworn in as Acting President today

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Speaker of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who assumes power as acting president, will be sworn in on 20 March 2019 at 12:00 p.m., Kazinform reports.

Nursultan Nazarbayev decreed to hold the swearing-in ceremony at a joint meeting of the Chambers of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan on March 20, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. in accordance with paragraph 2 of Article 42 of the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan, as agreed upon with the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

It is to be recalled that delivering an address to the nation of Kazakhstan on March 19, the First President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev announced about his decision to resign. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will hold ad interim appointment.