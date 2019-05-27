Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to meet EAEU leaders

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On May 29, 2019 President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will chair a regular meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Nur-Sultan. The event is dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the initiative of Nursultan Nazarbayev on Eurasian integration and the 5th jubilee of signing the EAEU Treaty.

First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, presidents of the Republic of Belarus - Alexander Lukashenko, Kyrgyz Republic - Sooronbay Jeenbekov, Russian Federation - Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia - Nikol Pashinyan will participate in the meeting.



President of the Republic of Moldova Igor Dodon will attend the event as the leader of the EAEU observer country, and President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon will join the meeting as an honorary guest.



The heads of state will discuss the pressing issues and prospects of the EAEU's development including the implementation of the digital agenda and the key areas of the Union's international activity. The participants will also debate the benchmarks of the EAEU's macroeconomic policy for 2019-2020.



The Summit will end with the adoption of the Joint Statement of the member countries of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Union on the occasion of the 5th anniversary of the EAEU Treaty. A number of international documents will be signed as well.