  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to meet Indonesia President

    13:14, 11 March 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On March 12-14, 2018 Chairman of Kazakhstan Senate Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay a visit to Indonesia, Kazinform refers to the Senate's press service.  

    The keynote event of the visit will be the meeting of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev with President of the country Joko Widodo.

    At the instruction of President Nursultan Nazarbayev the Senate Speaker will pass the Indonesian leader an invitation to come to Kazakhstan with an official visit and take part in the VI Congress of the Leaders of World and Traditional Religions.

    The Kazakhstani MP and the administration of the Indonesian People's Consultative Congress will also discuss the perspectives of strengthening interparliamentary relations as well as bilateral political and economic cooperation.

     

     

    Tags:
    Foreign policy Senate Politics Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!