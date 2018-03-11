Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to meet Indonesia President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On March 12-14, 2018 Chairman of Kazakhstan Senate Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay a visit to Indonesia, Kazinform refers to the Senate's press service.

The keynote event of the visit will be the meeting of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev with President of the country Joko Widodo.

At the instruction of President Nursultan Nazarbayev the Senate Speaker will pass the Indonesian leader an invitation to come to Kazakhstan with an official visit and take part in the VI Congress of the Leaders of World and Traditional Religions.

The Kazakhstani MP and the administration of the Indonesian People's Consultative Congress will also discuss the perspectives of strengthening interparliamentary relations as well as bilateral political and economic cooperation.