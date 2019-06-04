Kassym-Jomart Tokayev urges to step up fight against corruption in Atyrau rgn

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has instructed to intensify anti-corruption efforts in Atyrau region, the Head of State's Spokesman Berik Uali wrote in a Facebook post, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"It is necessary to enhance the anti-corruption policy in the region. The fight against corruption will become a performance indicator for the akims (the heads of local executive bodies) at all levels. The akims will be personally accountable. The development of our economy and the level of people's well-being hinge on this matter," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said while meeting with the region's community.



The Head of State emphasized that 'this plague' poses a threat to national security.

"However, adding greater punitive measures is not enough in tackling this issue as global practice has proved. Therefore, it is necessary to tighten public control. Citizens should be actively engaged in public life," added Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.