Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited Chingiz Aitmatov House-Museum in Bishkek

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has visited the House-Museum of world-famous Kyrgyz writer Chingiz Aitmatov in Bishkek, Kazinform reports citing the Akorda press service.

The President was familiarized with the exposition of the museum opened in the house where the writer lived for more than 22 years.

During a conversation with the writer’s wife and son, Kassym-Zhomart Tokaev warmly recalled his first meeting with Chingiz Aitmatov in 1989 in Beijing.

The Head of State was also informed about the plans of establishment of the Chingiz Aitmatov Cultural Center in Bishkek.

Upon completion of the excursion, the President left a note in the Book of Honorary Guests.