Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visits Hyundai Trans Kazakhstan plant

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Kassym-Jomart Tokayev inspected the readiness to launch Kazakhstan's plant of passenger vehicles production «Hyundai Trans Kazakhstan».

The President was shown the process of assembling vehicles and a new workshop for the production by complete knock-down, which is scheduled to open on October 15, 2020, the Akorda press service reports.

The Head of State was informed that the project is being implemented with the support of state structures in the Almaty’s Industrial Zone. After commissioning, the capacity of the enterprise at the first stage to be 30 thousand cars per year, and at the second stage up to 45 thousand. The total investment volume is more than 28 billion tenge, 30% of which is the company’s own funds. Hyundai Trans Kazakhstan will create about 700 jobs and stimulate the development of related industries.

In the future, the company plans to build a plant for the production of automotive components, so the company will achieve its goals for the development of the domestic automotive industry – to provide more than 51% of localization.

After visiting the facility, President Tokayev discussed with residents of the industrial Zone the issues of support for private entrepreneurship and development of priority industries.

«In my State of the Nation Address, I drew special attention to the development of entrepreneurship in our country. Moreover, I drew attention to the fact that any counteraction from state bodies to the development of business and entrepreneurship will be considered as a crime against our state. In other words, the Government and local executive bodies should use all means to help develop entrepreneurship. This is the main direction of our economic policy,» the President said.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that as an aftermath of the pandemic, the situation in Kazakhstan’s economy is still difficult, and in order to get out of the crisis is possible only through joint efforts of the state and business. The Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms and the Agency for Competition Protection have been established.

«We need to clear the market out of monopolists, we need to allow all an active entrepreneurs to enter our market and work freely. This is the only way the economy can develop freely. Certainly, all this required the adoption of new organizational measures. I hope they will be effective,» the Head of State stressed.

President Tokayev said that in parallel with economic measures, the state to take measures to further democratize Kazakhstan’s society. The First President – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev has done a lot from the point of view of the state formation. Now the task is to give a new impetus to the Kazakhstan’s development.

«New laws have been adopted concerning the parties’ activities, and holding peaceful assemblies and rallies. Just a few days ago, Kazakhstan joined the Second Optional Protocol to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, which provides the abolition of the death penalty in Kazakhstan. Moreover, this accession fully complies with the Constitution and no changes to the Main Law need to be made, since there is a moratorium on the death penalty, which was once proclaimed by our First President. In fact, there is no death penalty in our country. There are only two minor exceptions provided for in the Constitution, and this is fully in line with the spirit of the Optional Protocol. Therefore, the two-pronged task is to develop our country’s economy in the new conditions, strengthen integration processes that are beneficial for Kazakhstan, and, of course, implement political reforms. They will occur in parallel. And, I hope, they will be crowned with success,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

Business representatives commended the measures announced in the President’s State of the Nation Address, thanked Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for supporting entrepreneurship, and also asked him to extend the moratorium for live cattle export.