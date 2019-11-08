  • kz
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Vladimir Putin exchange memorable gifts

    15:43, 08 November 2019
    Photo: None
    OMSK. KAZINFORM – After wrapping up the official part of the XVI Forum of Interregional Cooperation in Omsk, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Russian President Vladimir Putin exchanged memorable gifts, Tokayev’s Press Secretary Berik Uali posted on Facebook.

    Vladimir Putin presented Kassym-Jomart Tokayev with a unique handmade chess set made of marble and malachite.

    President Tokayev, in turn, gifted his Russian counterpart with a jubilee two-volume edition of Abay’s Way penned by Mukhtar Auezov publication of which was dated to the 175th anniversary of the great Kazakh poet and thinker Abay Kunanbayev.

    Kazakhstan and Russia President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
