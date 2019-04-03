Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Vladimir Putin meeting in Moscow

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan and Vladimir Putin of Russia are holding a meeting at the Grand Kremlin Palace. The leaders of the two countries are discussing issues of bilateral political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation, as well as topical regional and international matters.

"Let me welcome you in Moscow. As the Head of State, you have come here for the first time. I would like to congratulate you on assuming the office of the Head of State. You are aware of the level of our relations, you yourself have done much to bring contacts between Russia and Kazakhstan to such a level," said Vladimir Putin.







Alongside this, he emphasized that for this, tremendous credit goes to the First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev.

"However, the entire team has worked to attain this goal. And you have done great, achieved a lot. For sure, we are not just partners - we are closest allies both within international organizations and bilaterally. Our relations are developing very effectively. We are achieving strong, noticeable results having an impact on the standard of living of our peoples. I am sure that your visit today, together with such a representative team that came along with you, will serve to the strengthening of our multifaceted, multilateral allied relations. Welcome! We are very glad to see you!" the Russian leader said.

In turn, the Kazakh President thanked Vladimir Putin for congratulations on the occasion of assuming the office of the President of Kazakhstan, and also expressed his gratitude to his Russian counterpart for the arrangement of this visit.

"Taking this opportunity, I would like to thank you for organizing this visit in such a short time after our telephone conversation and, certainly, to convey greetings and best wishes from our First President - Yelbasy, Nursultan Nazarbayev," said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

"You have just rightly mentioned the efforts he has put to build up, strengthen, and develop good neighborliness between our countries. What's more, [we] started small. It seems fair to say, I myself remember I participated in the preparation of the 1992 Treaty, and from this document, we proceeded to the allied relations between our countries," the President of Kazakhstan added.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev underlined that the Kazakh side is well aware of what allied relations and the obligations arising are.

"In this respect, I think that the Allied and Partner Relations Treaty signed by you in Yekaterinburg, undoubtedly, lays a very strong groundwork for our close cooperation in literally all spheres, be it economy, politics, international relations and, last but not least, humanitarian sphere, " President Tokayev expressed confidence.

"Our relations are continuously developing upward, and, as Nursultan Nazarbayev is fond of saying, are benchmark ones. Therefore, my task is to ensure the continuity of this strategy, in particular, with regard to our relations with the Russian Federation," added Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

"I will do everything I can to strengthen the achieved potential of friendship between our peoples. It is such relations that completely meet the national interests of our states and our peoples," said the President of Kazakhstan.



It should be mentioned that this is the first foreign visit of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as the Head of State since he assumed the office as the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan on March 20 this year.



Photo credit: www.akorda.kz