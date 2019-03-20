Kassym-Jomart Tokayev voices initiatives to immortalize Nursultan Nazarbayev’s name

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, announced initiatives to immortalize the name of the Leader of the Nation, Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"I consider it necessary to immortalize the name of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Yelbasy, Nursultan Nazarbayev, in the following way: our capital should have the name of our President and be called as Nursultan. I would like to recall that such a proposal has already been expressed by deputies of the Parliament in the declaration adopted on November 23, 2016 on the occasion of the 25th Anniversary of Independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told the joint meeting of the chambers of the Parliament.



Then, the Head of State proposed to set up a monument in honor of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Astana.

"I consider it necessary to name the central streets in all the cities (regional centers) after Nursultan Abishevich Nazarbayev. I think everyone agrees that Yelbasy is worthy of being bestowed the highest titles of our state ‘Halyk Qaharmany' (‘Hero of People') and ‘Yenbek Yery' ("Hero of Labor'). I consider it necessary grant Yelbasy the status of Honorary Senator. All portraits and photographs depicting the First President - the Leader of the Nation will remain as an indispensable attribute of public premises, offices of civil servants, buildings, and educational institutions," added Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.



He also added that the Leader of the Nation will be provided with everything needed for his life and work activities in accordance with the Law on the First President - the Leader of the Nation, and other legislative acts.

"The entire service infrastructure is secured to the Leader of the Nation. Also, it is necessary to hold that, according to the laws adopted by the Parliament, Nursultan Nazarbayev remains in our country the only and lifelong Yelbasy - the Father of the Nation. As you know, Nursultan Nazarbayev is the Chairman of the Security Council, as well as the Chairman of the Nur Otan Party, the Chairman of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan, a member of the Constitutional Council. The Leader of the Nation's authoritative opinion will be of particular, high-priority importance in the mapping-out and adoption of strategic decisions. Thus, we are carrying out the transition of power in a calm, non-conflict situation, which is an important factor in ensuring internal stability and strengthening the international standing of Kazakhstan. It is another manifestation of our people's high political culture, exceptional wisdom. It sets also a good example for future generations," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev underlined.



In conclusion, by his first decree, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awarded Nursultan Nazarbayev the Khalyk Kakharmany title and presented him with special insignia "Altyn Zhuldyz" ("Gold Star") in recognition of his historic contribution to building independent Kazakhstan.