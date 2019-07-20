  • kz
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wishes success to new European Commission President

    15:17, 20 July 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sent a message of congratulation to Ursula von der Leyen upon her election as the President of the European Commission, Kazinform learnt from Akorda.

    In his message,the Head of State expressed confidence that under the leadership of Ursula vonder Leyen the European Commission would reach a new success both in internaland foreign policy.

    «I hope for ajoint work with you in various promising fields and reckon on your support inimplementation of our ambitious agenda for oncoming years,» the KazakhPresident wrote.

    Kassym-JomartTokayev wished wellbeing and success to Ursula von der Leyen in her responsiblemission.

