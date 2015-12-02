KAZ Minerals makes first copper production from Aktogay Oxide Project

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - KAZ Minerals PLC announces that it has produced its first copper cathode from oxide ore at the Aktogay project in the East of Kazakhstan.

The SX/EW plant is expected to swiftly reach an output level of 15 kt per annum. The sulphide concentrator remains on track for commissioning in 2017, which will result in the Aktogay project delivering a combined production from sulphide and oxide ore of 105 kt per annum on average for the first 10 years. Oleg Novachuk, Chief Executive, said: "I am delighted to announce the first copper from our major growth projects with the commencement of cathode output from oxide ore at Aktogay. Our other major growth project, Bozshakol, will start production of copper in concentrate in the first quarter of 2016 and the main sulphide concentrator at Aktogay will be commissioned in 2017. The completion of the Aktogay oxide project is an important step in delivering industry leading growth from our portfolio of large scale, low cost, open pit copper mines." Source: AKI Press