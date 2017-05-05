KazAgro Holding announces changes in its Management Board

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Gulnaz Atamkulova has been appointed as Deputy Chairman of the Board of JSC "National Managing Holding "KazAgro", Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).

Ms Atamkulova will replace former Deputy Chairman Salavat Cheryazdanov.



JSC "National Managing Holding "KazAgro" implements state policy on development of Kazakhstan's agro-industrial complex by ensuring effective management of investment assets of the companies in its structure.