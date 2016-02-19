KazAgro Holding spent KZT 317 bn in 2015 on agricultural sector

In 2015, KazAgro National Holding spent 317 bln tenge on the country's agricultural sector, Chairman of the Board of JSC National Holding KazAgro Nurlybek Malelov said at the extended meeting of the Ministry of Agriculture.

"Last year, the volume of financing from KazAgro amounted to 317 bln tenge. As much as 203 bln tenge (or 65%) was spent on lending and leasing. The Holding’s share in the agribusiness loan portfolio was 43% at the end of 2015. The number of customers is 49, 000," he said.

According to N.Malelov, the share of small and medium enterprises in the total agricultural lending was 88%.



"Our investment portfolio includes 528 investment projects worth 320 bln 400 mln tenge. At the expense of the National Fund, the holding approved 216 investment projects worth 200 bln tenge, " the head of the National Holding said.



29,000 people were provided with jobs due to the funds allocated by KazAgro.

