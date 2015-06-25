“KazAgro” National Holding allocated KZT 91.6 bln for extension of credits in agricultural sector

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - "KazAgro" National Holding has allocated KZT 91.6 tenge since the beginning of the year for extension of credits in the agricultural sector, Managing Director of "KazAgro" Aigul Mukhamadiyeva told at the CCS media briefing.

"KazAgro" National Holding finances agricultural producers within different directions of business - horticulture, cattle breeding, financed companies specializing in processing of agricultural products and aimed at development of the service sector in the rural areas. The share of small and medium-sized business in the portfolio of the Holding is about 90%. The Holding has allocated KZT 91.6 bln for extension credits to small and medium-sized entities working in the agricultural sector of the country," she informed.

A. Mukhamadiyeva added that in order to develop the infrastructure in the rural areas, the non-agricultural types of activity in rural areas have also been supported since 2007. Ten projects totaling KZT 79 mln have been financed since the beginning of the year within this work.

According to the Statistics Agency of Kazakhstan, there are about 175 thousand peasant-farm enterprises.