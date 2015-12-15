KazAgro offers concept of establishment of regional grain cooperatives

ASTANA. KAZINFORM JSC National Managing Holding KazAgro has built up a concept of establishment of a regional grain cooperative. Kazinform has learnt from head of the company Nurlybek Malelov, who said it at a briefing in Astana today.

"We have built up a concept of establishment of a grain cooperative in Kazakhstan. 3 cooperatives have already been opened in Akmola, North Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions which include 118 participants," he said.

According to him, the amount of their financing made 2 bln 600 mln tenge and covered the area exceeding 220 thousand hectares. The results of this pilot projects have been announced recently: the grain holdings earned around 3 bln 300 mln tenge, which means that almost each farming enterprise received 33 mln tenge.

“KazAgro continues to establish similar cooperatives in other regions, after which it plans to apply this experience in other sub-sectors of agriculture,” Malelov noted.