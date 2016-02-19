KazAgro to finance over 2,300 agricultural projects in 2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM KazAgro National Holding plans to sponsor more than 2,300 agricultural projects in 2016, Kazinform quotes CEO of the Holding Nurlybek Malelov as saying at the extended session of the Agriculture Ministry today.

“For this purpose, the Government has allocated 25 bln tenge from its special reserves and 100 bln tenge from the reserves of the Unified Accumulative Pension Fund by means of purchase of the Holding’s bonds,” he said.

According to him, KazAgro will finance as many as 5 projects with the participation of trans-national companies, more than 249 projects within the dairy cluster establishment and over 2,000 projects within the scheme “breeding– quality feeding – processing and manufacturing export-oriented products.”