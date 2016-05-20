  • kz
    KazAgroFinance names new independent director

    11:04, 20 May 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - By the decision of the Board of Directors of JSC "National Managing Holding KazAgro" as of May 18, 2016, Azat Mashabayev has been elected as member of the Board - independent director of "KazAgroFinance" JSC, Kazinform has learnt from the company's press service.

    Born in 1979, Mr. Mashabayev is a graduate of the T. Ryskulov Kazakh Economic University, the University of Bremen under the Bolashak Scholarship Scheme and the Al-Farabi Kazakh State University.
    Throughout his professional career Mr. Mashabayev held various posts. He headed Strategy Partners Group Office in Kazakhstan in 2012-2014.
    Mr. Mashabayev has been serving as independent director of JSC "National Company "Social-Entrepreneurship Corporation Saryarka", JSC "Kazakhstan-Tajikistan Direct Investments Fund" and JSC "Kazakhstan-Kyrgyzstan Direct Investments Fund" since November 2014.
    He has been First Deputy General Director of EASTCOMTRANS LLP since May 2016 to present.

