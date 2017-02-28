Kazahstanis win silver and bronze at World Military Games

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazahstanis took silver and bronze of the III Winter Military World Games in Sochi in Cross-country skiing and orienteering relay, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Defense, team of Junior Sergeant Elmira Moldasheva and employees of Armed Forces Asem Nazyrova and Olga Novikovain won silver medals in Cross-country skiing mixed sprint and bronze in orienteering relay.

The event is held every four years, one year before the Winter Olympic Games are organized. In 2010 the games were held in Italy, while in 2013 they took place in France.

This year, some 2,000 athletes from 40 states are expected to participate in the event. The athletic program includes seven sport disciplines, which are biathlon, skiing races, alpine skiing, ski orienteering, ski mountaineering, indoor sport climbing and short track skating.