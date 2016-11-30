Kazak wrestling may enter UNESCO heritage list

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In the session of the inter-governmental committee devoted to the matters of preservation of UNESCO non-material cultural heritage in Addis Ababa (Ethiopia), Kazakhstan will propose falconry and Kazaksha kures (Kazakh style wrestling) to include in the mankind heritage list, Kazinform learnt from the press service of the RoK Ministry of Culture and Sports.

"The session will continue till December 2. Kazakhstan will present multinational nominations ("Falconry", "Kazaksha Kures", "Tradition of making thin flat bread: lavash, katyrma, zhupka, yufka") for including in the list of the UNESCO world cultural heritage of the mankind», the Ministry informed.

Kazakh wrestling is one of the ancient kinds of sports of the Kazakhs which is popular nowadays in modern Kazakhstan. Since 1938 Kazakh wrestling has been in the program of republican competitions.