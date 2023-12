SALT LAKE CITY-KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani skater Abzal Azhigaliyev scooped bronze at the ISU World Cup stage in Salt Lake City, U.S., Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.

He clocked the 500m distance in 39.881 setting Kazakhstan’s new record.

Chinese skater Dajing Wu clinched gold (39.702). Silver went to Shaolin Sandor Liu of Hungary.