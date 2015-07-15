  • kz
    Kazakh action drama dominates Kazakhstan&#39;s box office for 2nd straight month

    15:19, 15 July 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh action film Racketeer 2 has been dominating the Kazakhstani box office since its premiere in late May.

    According to kino.kz, Akan Satayev's film grossed over KZT 212 million across the country.

    Jurassic World, starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, made KZT 187,3 million.

    Dwayne ‘The Rock' Johnson's 3D disaster film San Andreas took the third place with almost KZT 124 million.

    Rounding out the top five were Pixar's Inside out with KZT 117 million and horror film Insidious: Chapter 3 with KZT 90 million.

    News Entertainment
