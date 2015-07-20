Kazakh action drama still rules box office in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Racketeer 2 has topped this week's box office in Kazakhstan again.

The Kazakh action drama made KZT 212,7 million in cinemas across Kazakhstan since its premiere on May 28, 2015, according to kino.kz web portal.

Taking the second spot was Jurassic World, starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, with KZT 187,3 million. Pixar's Inside out elbowed aside 3D disaster film San Andreas and took the third place with KZT 159,7 million. Rounding out the top five were Dwayne ‘The Rock' Johnson's San Andreas with KZT 123,9 million and horror film Insidious: Chapter 3 with a little over KZT 90 million respectively.