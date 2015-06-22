Kazakh action film Racketeer 2 rules box office in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh action film Racketeer 2 has taken the number one slot in this weekend's box office in Kazakhstan.

According to kino.kz, the Akan Satayev film brought in a little over KZT 185 million since its premiere on May 28 in cinemas across the country.

Mad Max: Fury Road starring Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy came in second place with almost KZT 142 million.

Taking the third spot was Dwayne ‘The Rock' Johnson's 3D disaster film San Andreas with KZT 103,3 million. Rounding out the top five were Tomorrowland and Insidious: Chapter 3 earning KZT 77,7 million and KZT 36,6 million respectively.