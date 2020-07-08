  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh actor Darkhan Daiyrbek passes away

    11:12, 08 July 2020
    Photo: None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A Kazakh theatre and film star Darkhan Daiyrbek has passed away. His death was confirmed by the Gabit Musrepov Theater for Children and Youth, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the theater 's press service, Darkhan Daiyrbek died of pneumonia.

    Kazakh screenwriter and director Nurtas Adambai has dedicated a Facebook post to him, expressing deep condolences to the actor's family and loved ones.

    Darkhan Daiyrbek graduated from the Zhurgenov Kazakh National Academy of Arts and worked at the Gabit Musrepov Theater for Children and Youth. He starred in Akim, Kudalar, Dosye tamady and other films.


    Tags:
    Culture
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!