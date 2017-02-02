Kazakh actor wins award at Academy Awards of Martial Arts

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani actor Arman Assenov has been awarded with a prize from the Academy Awards of Martial Arts in Atlantic city, the U.S, Kazpravda.kz reports.

By tradition, hundreds of actors, athletes, coaches and stuntmen from every corner of the world were invited to the ceremony held on January 27, 2017 at Black Belts Convention.

“The award is presented to outstanding athletes, coaches and stuntmen actively working in cinematography. Unfortunately, I could not attend the ceremony, because I am a technical director of the Winter Universiade 2017 Award Ceremony. Therefore, my daughter Ariel went to the U.S. to take my award. I think this recognition abroad is the highest award in promotion of Kazakhstan in the world community", Assenov says".

Noteworthy to say, that that Arman Assenov is a well-known Kazakhstani actor who starred as Attila in "Saga of Ancient Bulgars" (Russia), Kara-Major in "Return to "A" (Kazakhstan, Russia), as Genghis Khan in "Genghis Khan" (Italy - Poland), as lieutenant Akhmetov "Landing Lroops" (Kazakhstan) and as Koblandy Batyr in "Kazakh Eli" (Kazakhstan).



Assenov is also a producer of more than 20 Kazakhstani films.