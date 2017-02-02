  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh actor wins award at Academy Awards of Martial Arts

    16:52, 02 February 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani actor Arman Assenov has been awarded with a prize from the Academy Awards of Martial Arts  in Atlantic city, the U.S, Kazpravda.kz reports.

    By tradition, hundreds of actors, athletes, coaches and stuntmen from every corner of the world were invited to the ceremony held on January 27, 2017 at Black Belts Convention.

    “The award is presented to outstanding athletes, coaches and stuntmen actively working in cinematography. Unfortunately, I could not attend the ceremony, because I am a technical director of the Winter Universiade 2017 Award Ceremony. Therefore, my daughter Ariel went to the U.S. to take my award. I think this recognition abroad is the highest award in promotion of Kazakhstan in the world community",  Assenov says". 

    Noteworthy to say, that that Arman Assenov  is a well-known Kazakhstani actor  who starred as Attila in "Saga of Ancient Bulgars" (Russia), Kara-Major in "Return to "A" (Kazakhstan, Russia), as Genghis Khan  in "Genghis Khan" (Italy - Poland), as lieutenant Akhmetov "Landing Lroops" (Kazakhstan) and as Koblandy Batyr  in "Kazakh Eli" (Kazakhstan). 

    Assenov is also a producer of more than 20 Kazakhstani films.  

    Tags:
    Celebrities Culture Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!