Kazakh actress Raisa Mukhamediyarova laid to rest in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Well-known Kazakhstani actress Raisa Mukhamediyarova was laid to rest in Almaty today, Kazinform reports.

The memorial service held at the Musrepov Youth Theater was attended by her family, close friends, colleagues and many others.

Senate Speaker Dariga Nazarbayeva, Minister of Culture and Sports Aktoty Raimkulova, mayors of Almaty and Nur-Sultan cities sent their telegrams of condolences on the occasion of Mukhamediyarova’s passing.

Recall that Raisa Mukhamediyarova passed away at the age of 80 on November 5.