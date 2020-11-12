Kazakh, Afghan health ministries keen to step up bilateral cooperation

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Minister of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alexei Tsoi has held talks with his Afghani counterpart Minister of Public Health Ahmad Osmani in a virtual format, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the ministry.

At the onset of the meeting, Minister Tsoi extended his condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims of the terrorist act at the Kabul University and wished speedy recovery to those injured.

Alexei Tsoi went on to stress the importance of Kazakh-Afghani cooperation in the sphere of healthcare based on mutual respect and trust. It has become obvious especially amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic which can be defeated through joint and coordinated efforts, he said.

«We are keen to give a huge impulse to cooperation in the sphere of healthcare between our countries and propel this cooperation to a new level,» Tsoi said.

He proposed to step up bilateral cooperation in healthcare in such areas as development of medical personnel, medical education and science, pharmaceutical science, medical tourism, e-healthcare and many other areas.

Ahmad Osmani, in turn, thanked his Kazakhstani colleague for the meeting and expressed interest in the development of bilateral partnership.

Following the results of the meeting, the sides signed the Memorandum of Mutual Understanding between the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Public Health of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan.