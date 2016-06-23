Kazakh, Afghan leaders discussed key issues of bilateral interaction

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has met with President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Mohammad Ashraf Ghani in Tashkent today, Akorda press service says.

The sides discussed key issues of bilateral interaction including the prospects of expanding mutually beneficial cooperation in trade and economic sector.



The leaders of the two countries exchanged also opinions on a number of urgent aspects of the regional and international agendas.



N.Nazarbayev pointed out importance of the meeting held in holy month of Ramadan.



"During your last visit to Astana we inked a number of important agreements. As per them, Kazakhstan supplies its grain to your country. Alongside, Kabul is going to host a meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission which will discuss the ways of further strengthening of economic cooperation between our countries," said the Kazakh President.



In turn, M.Ghani thanked Nursultan Nazarbayev and congratulated him on the oncoming Eid al-Fitr.



"Kazakhstan is the most important trade partner of Afghanistan and we lay great hopes on the forthcoming meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission," he noted.