Kazakh Agriculture Minister meets Akmola region farmers

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM Aidarbek Saparov paid his first working visit to Akmola region as the Kazakh Agriculture Minister. The region reports the lowest autumn field work rates among the norther regions. 834,300 ha of grain or 17% of the total areas was harvested so far due to unfavorable weather conditions, Kazinform cites the Ministry’s press service.

On September 9 the minister visited three districts of the region to debate pressing issues. The farmers are worried that grain quality of wheat would deteriorate due to rain. Besides, they discussed profitability of elevator operations as they will need much more fuel to have grain dried, credit instruments and subsidies. The minister said the issues would be rapidly resolved.

Governor of Akmola region Marat Akhmetzhanov also attended the meeting.

The minister assigned to set up a working group to solve farmers’ issues that already visited Kostanay region. Next, they will go to North Kazakhstan and Akmola regions. The measures taken are called to minimize the consequences of unfavorable weather conditions and support Kazakhstani farmers.

As of September 9, some 5 million ha of gran or 29.2% of total sown area was harvested. 5 million tons with an average grain yield of 9.9 centners per hectare was thrashed.