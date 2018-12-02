  • kz
    Kazakh Aibek Nugymarov becomes two-time world Kazaksha Kures champion

    17:57, 02 December 2018
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Aibek Nugymarov has captured the title of the World Kazaksha Kures Championships Alem Barysy for the second time, Kazinform reports.

    In the final Nugymarov stunned another wrestler from Kazakhstan Yersultan Muzafarov in just four minutes.

    In the semifinals, the winner outclassed Georgian Guram Tushishvili. As for Muzafarov, he defeated Russian Roman Bobikov.

    Recall that athletes from 29 countries came to Almaty to fight for the world Kazakhsha Kuresi title.

    Kazakhstan Sport Almaty Events Top Story
