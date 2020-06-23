  • kz
    Kazakh Air Forces receive four Mi-35M combat helicopters

    15:02, 23 June 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Kazakh Air Force's aviation base located in the western part of the country has been replenished with four new Mi-35M multi-role combat helicopters as part of the ongoing re-armament, Kazinform cites the press service of the Defense Ministry.

    The Mi-35M helicopter offers a superior flight performance and can operate in different weather conditions. It can be modified as a combat, medical evacuation, and transport aircraft.

    According to the press service, the flight and engineering staff passed training to operate the helicopter.

    The Mi-35M helicopters were delivered as part of the military and technical cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia as well as under the treaty signed between Kazakhstan's Defense Ministry and Russia's Rosoboronexport.


