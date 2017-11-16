  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh airlines to purchase new aircraft

    19:14, 16 November 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM According to the country's Civil Aviation Committee, Kazakhstani airlines are actively working on updating their fleet.

    Air Astana signed agreements with international leasing companies for delivery of six brand new Airbus A320neo family aircrafts, namely three A320neo and three A321neo that are scheduled to be delivered between 2019 and 2020. Thus, by 2020 the company will have 17 Airbus A320neo aircrafts in its fleet.

    In its turn, within the framework of the Dubai Airshow 2017 aerospace exhibition, SCAT airline signed an agreement for delivery of six Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircrafts.

     

    Tags:
    Air Astana Transport Business, companies Business Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!